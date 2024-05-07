Amalgamated Bank Acquires 407 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,943 shares of company stock worth $28,185,404 in the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.06 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.10 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

