Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of NOV worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in NOV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

