Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 626,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

