Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

