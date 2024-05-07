Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RJF opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

