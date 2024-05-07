Amalgamated Bank Has $5.06 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gentex by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gentex by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

