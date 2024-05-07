Amalgamated Bank Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

