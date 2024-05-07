Amalgamated Bank Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of KBR worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

