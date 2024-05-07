Amalgamated Bank Has $5.26 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

