Amalgamated Bank Has $5.61 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of WEX worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 896.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 131.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX stock opened at $209.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $7,090,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

