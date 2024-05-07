Amalgamated Bank Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,100 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $122.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

