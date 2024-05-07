Amalgamated Bank Has $5.76 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KNX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

