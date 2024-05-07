Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 71,442.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 166.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 71.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

