Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.