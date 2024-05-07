Amalgamated Bank Sells 251 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $400.74 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.39 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

