Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,346 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after buying an additional 209,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

