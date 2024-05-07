Amalgamated Bank Sells 545 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $185.22 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.