Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.