Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

