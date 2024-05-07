Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

