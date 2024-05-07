Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 9,738 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

