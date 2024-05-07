Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

