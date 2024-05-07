Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $300.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.48.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

