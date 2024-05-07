Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

