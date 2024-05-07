Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.16.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $241.33.

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

