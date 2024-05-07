Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of LGI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

