Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,951 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

