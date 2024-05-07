Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 6,190 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

