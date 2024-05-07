Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3,488.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 592,418 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth $12,724,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 274,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

