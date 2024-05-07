Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,132,597 shares of company stock valued at $135,960,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.