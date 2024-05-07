Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

