BNP Paribas Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to “Neutral”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

NYSE PHG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

