Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3,950.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,823.00.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,598.41 on Monday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,526.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,412.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

