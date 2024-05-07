California BanCorp’s (CALB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of CALB opened at $22.01 on Monday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 315,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

