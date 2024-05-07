Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8,642.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

CBOE opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.