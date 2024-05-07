Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 20.7%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) dropped 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). Approximately 109,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 86,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.65).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,723.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

