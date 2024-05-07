Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 6.5%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.56 ($0.32). 273,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 114,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Checkit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity at Checkit

In related news, insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,125.63). Insiders have purchased 600,000 shares of company stock worth $11,250,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

