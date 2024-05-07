Citigroup Begins Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

UL Solutions stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $36.07.

In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

