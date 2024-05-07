Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 72,781 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.