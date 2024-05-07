Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

