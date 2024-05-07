Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.45 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

