Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.62 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

NYSE:SQ opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

