Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.76 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.48% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,543,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.