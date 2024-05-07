Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $23,121,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth about $10,091,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

TJUL stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

