Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NCLH stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

