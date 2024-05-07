Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 127,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.