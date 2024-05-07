Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

