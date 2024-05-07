Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,626 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $278,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

