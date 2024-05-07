Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 581,224 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.88% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

