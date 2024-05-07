Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $22,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 265,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

BATS FJUL opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

